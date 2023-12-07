Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,703,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,594,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. 271,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

