BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.81. 547,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,891,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

