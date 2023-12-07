Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 10,228 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 14.95% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 3,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

