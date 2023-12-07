Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.11.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.29. 389,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,936. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $610.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

