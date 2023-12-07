Bison Wealth LLC Buys 416 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.04. 416,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,044. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

