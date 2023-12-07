Bison Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 1,220,741 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

