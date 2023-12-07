Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $172.75. 274,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,339. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.41.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

