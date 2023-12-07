Bison Wealth LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,876,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,773,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

