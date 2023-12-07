Bison Wealth LLC Invests $5.09 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPLG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $53.83. 1,307,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,721. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

