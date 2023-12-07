Bison Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 361,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000. Biohaven accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 137,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,553. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

