Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

