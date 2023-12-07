Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $94.61. 648,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,372. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

