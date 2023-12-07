Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

