Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.42. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 371,053 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

