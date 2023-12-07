BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

