BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

