BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,278.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,385,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,508,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,327,630 shares of company stock worth $64,858,446 in the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Samsara’s big rally: 27% surge following stellar Q3 earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.