BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,278.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,385,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,508,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,327,630 shares of company stock worth $64,858,446 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 155.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

