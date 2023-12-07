BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BGT opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Samsara’s big rally: 27% surge following stellar Q3 earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.