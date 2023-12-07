BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGT opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

