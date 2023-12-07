BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMEZ opened at 14.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.10. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,893,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,067,407. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,102,159 shares of company stock valued at $28,783,029 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.