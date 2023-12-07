BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.