BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:BLW opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.13.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
