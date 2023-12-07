BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BIT opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Samsara’s big rally: 27% surge following stellar Q3 earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.