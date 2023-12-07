BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BIT opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.