Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,437,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 107,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

