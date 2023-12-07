Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BCX opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.59.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
