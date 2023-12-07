BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 6,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.