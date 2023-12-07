BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

