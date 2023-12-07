BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
