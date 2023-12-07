Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1,693.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,640 shares of company stock worth $1,196,790 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.