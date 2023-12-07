Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 23,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $630,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

