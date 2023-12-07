Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 163 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,840.89.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,584.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2,519.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

