Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $242.50 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

