Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.65

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bouygues in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bouygues Price Performance
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.
