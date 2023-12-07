Brandywine Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -206.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

