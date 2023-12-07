Brandywine Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -206.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDN
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Samsara’s big rally: 27% surge following stellar Q3 earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.