British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

