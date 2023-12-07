BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 25,037 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

