BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $17,533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTN opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.