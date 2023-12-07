BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 472 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,053.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,221 shares of company stock worth $814,279 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

