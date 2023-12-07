BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Catalent by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Catalent by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

