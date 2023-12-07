BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

CGNX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

