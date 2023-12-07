BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,084 shares of company stock worth $1,164,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.