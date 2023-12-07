BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Up 1.8 %

OKTA opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

