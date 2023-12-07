BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 222 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,990,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.64%.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

