BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,032 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Equinox Gold worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $284.75 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

