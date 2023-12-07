BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 830 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

