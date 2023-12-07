BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

