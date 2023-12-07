BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.8 %

DOCU opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -526.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

