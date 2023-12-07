BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

