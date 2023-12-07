BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.3 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.