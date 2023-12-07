BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,032 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $85,590,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

