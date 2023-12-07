BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $34.03 on Thursday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $48.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

