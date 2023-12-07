BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,900 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,702,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after buying an additional 765,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Qifu Technology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

