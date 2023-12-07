BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 780 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of STX opened at $77.81 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

