Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $6.79

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

EVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $911.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

